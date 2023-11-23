Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 7.8 %

AIRI stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.