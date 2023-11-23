Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.88% of Albemarle worth $754,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.