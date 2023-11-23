Alec Davidian Sells 7,887 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $13,013.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PET stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

