Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 18,982,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,541,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

