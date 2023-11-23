Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 7.2 %
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
