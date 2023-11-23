Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.02. 17,310,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,453,122. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

