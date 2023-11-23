Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $140.02. 17,310,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,453,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

