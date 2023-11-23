Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

