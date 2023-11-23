American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,518 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of American International Group worth $73,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG remained flat at $64.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.