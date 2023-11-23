American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

