Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$51.68

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AND
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.