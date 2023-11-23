Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$51.68

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AND

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.