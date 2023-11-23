Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $18.37

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,576,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 993,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.