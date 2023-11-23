Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $18.37

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNH Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNH Industrial
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Trading Halts Explained
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.