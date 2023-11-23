Analyzing Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) & CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 33.57% 14.19% 6.22% CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and CaliberCos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $825.69 million 0.65 $245.67 million $4.68 1.93 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.28 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and CaliberCos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

