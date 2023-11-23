Anton Tagliaferro Buys 40,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$34,960.00 ($23,000.00).

QV Equities Price Performance

Get QV Equities alerts:

QV Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

QV Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.