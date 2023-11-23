APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of APA worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 4,495,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

