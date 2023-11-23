Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,726 shares of company stock worth $18,642,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,499. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average of $223.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $251.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

