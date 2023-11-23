AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AstraZeneca worth $809,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0 %

AZN traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,218. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

