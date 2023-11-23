Atika Capital Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $183,046,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,404. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

