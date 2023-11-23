Atika Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 988,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,282. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $223.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.