Atika Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

