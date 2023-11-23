Atika Capital Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.5% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $29.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,525.00. 448,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,272.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

