Atika Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $274.65. The company had a trading volume of 764,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,177. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

