Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MAYW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 13,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $26.64.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Company Profile
