Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAYW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 13,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (MAYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYW was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.