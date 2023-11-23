Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,150. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

