Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 157.00% and a negative net margin of 150.88%.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of AULT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Ault Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

