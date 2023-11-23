Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

