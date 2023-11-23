Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,426 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 236,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,860. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

