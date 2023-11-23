B. Riley Comments on The RMR Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

