B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 8,651,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $29,029,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.