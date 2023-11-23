Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

