Bank of America Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.10 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.60.
Gerdau Stock Performance
NYSE GGB opened at $4.75 on Monday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
