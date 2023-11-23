Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

