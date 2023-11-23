Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,073 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $804,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $236.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

