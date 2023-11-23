Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $764,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

