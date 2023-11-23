Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stake Boosted by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 169,595 shares during the quarter. Berry comprises 3.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.38% of Berry worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,598.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 629,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,436. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Berry’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

