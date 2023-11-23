Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 109,891 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 43,956.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,891 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

