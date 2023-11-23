Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 21,152 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

