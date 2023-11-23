Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 25,726 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $870,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

