Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 7,524 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 34.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

