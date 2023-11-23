Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,683,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $632.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $361.62 and a twelve month high of $642.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.43.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

