Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Wingstop worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WING opened at $234.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $235.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

