Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Masimo by 202.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

