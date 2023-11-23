Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cactus worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cactus by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,362 shares of company stock worth $15,113,271. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 0.4 %

Cactus stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

