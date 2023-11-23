Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

