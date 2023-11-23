Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $315,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,473 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

