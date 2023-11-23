Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 70.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

