Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Inter Parfums worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of IPAR opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

