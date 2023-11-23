Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PNFP stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

