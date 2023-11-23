Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

