Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

